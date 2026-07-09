Malik Tillman Siblings: All About Timothy Tillman

Malik Tillman is an American professional soccer player who plays primarily as an attacking midfielder or forward.

Born on May 28, 2002, in Nuremberg, Germany, he holds dual citizenship with the United States and Germany.

Tillman has developed into a technically gifted, versatile attacker known for his creativity, goal-scoring ability, and composure on the ball.

He currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie and represents the United States men’s national team.

Raised primarily by his mother in Germany after his father returned to the United States, Tillman emerged from the renowned Bayern Munich academy and has built a career across several European leagues while committing internationally to the USMNT.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Malik has one older brother, Timothy Tillman, who is also a professional footballer.

Timothy currently plays in Major League Soccer for Los Angeles FC.

The brothers share a close bond, having progressed together through the youth systems of SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Bayern Munich.

Raised by their mother Anja in Germany, with their American father Sheldon (a former U.S. military serviceman) having left the family early, the Tillman brothers relied heavily on each other and their mother’s support.

Both eventually chose to represent the United States at the senior international level, becoming one of the sets of brothers to play for the USMNT.

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Career

Tillman began his youth career at Greuther Fürth before joining Bayern Munich’s academy in 2015 alongside his brother Timothy.

He quickly rose through the ranks, excelling with the U17 and U19 teams and becoming a top scorer in the U19 Bundesliga.

He made his senior debut for Bayern’s first team and contributed to their domestic successes before seeking more playing time on loan.

A standout loan spell at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022–23 season saw him score 12 goals and provide assists while earning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

He later transferred to PSV Eindhoven, where he has continued to impress in the Eredivisie, helping the club secure league titles.

Internationally, Tillman represented Germany at various youth levels before committing to the United States senior team in 2022.

He has become a valuable option for the USMNT in attacking roles, contributing in major tournaments and qualifiers.

Accolades

With Bayern Munich, Tillman was part of squads that won the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and German Super Cup.

At PSV Eindhoven, he has won multiple Eredivisie titles.

With Rangers, he reached the Scottish League Cup final.

On the individual front, he received the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award for his impressive 2022–23 season.

He has also been named to Eredivisie Team of the Month multiple times and earned recognition in CONCACAF competitions with the United States, including contributions to a CONCACAF Nations League title.