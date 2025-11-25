Mauritius Govt Announces Scholarships for Kenyans

The Government of Mauritius has opened applications for scholarships to Kenyan students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Kenya’s Ministry of Education announced that Mauritius is offering 15 scholarships for Undergraduate, Master’s, and Doctoral degree programmes.

According to the Ministry, full details on the available scholarships and the application procedure can be found on the Ministry of Education’s website at www.education.go.ke, as well as on the Mauritius Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology website at https://tertiaryeducation.govmu.org/te/index.php/mass/.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 23, 2026, at 5:00 pm.