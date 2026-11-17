Three Members of Parliament have defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The legislators are Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Gachagua welcomed the three leaders to DCP at his Wamunyoro residence, saying the party was open to politicians seeking to join.

“I welcome all leaders who wish to join our party and come back home unconditionally,” Gachagua said.

He added that the party’s transfer window was open to all interested leaders and would close on December 31, 2026.

Following the latest defections, Gachagua said DCP’s parliamentary membership had increased from 19 to 25.

“I have no doubt that we will have 60 MPs by next year. The future is green. Green is wealth,” he said.

The latest defections come days after Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba also left UDA and joined DCP.

Gachagua officially received Karemba into the party on the morning of November 13 at his Wamunyoro residence.

Speaking after joining DCP, Karemba said his decision was driven by the need to promote the interests and respect of the Mount Kenya region.

“I want to be part of this team so that the whole of this region of Mt Kenya is respected,” Karemba said.

The MP said he had initially used the UDA ticket to win his parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election because he believed the party represented his political interests at the time.

“In 2022, I used UDA to join Parliament, thinking it was our party. I’m now happy that we have a party that we can call ours,” he added.

Karemba also suggested that more politicians could join DCP, saying he knew several leaders who were considering moving to the party.

Welcoming him, Gachagua said the MP would help popularise DCP across Embu County alongside Gitonga Mukunji.

He said the party intended to strengthen its presence in the county as it seeks to contest the gubernatorial seat, parliamentary positions and all 20 ward seats.

“Karemba will join Hon. Gitonga Mukunji in popularising the party across Embu County as we work to win the governorship, parliamentary seats and all the 20 wards,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President also announced plans to visit Runyenjes Constituency the following week to formally introduce Karemba to residents.