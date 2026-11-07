Parents arrested after two-year-old girl dies from brutal assault in Bungoma

Police in Mt. Elgon, Bungoma County, arrested two parents following the death of their two-year-old daughter, who reportedly succumbed to multiple injuries allegedly inflicted on her.

The suspects were arrested after their daughter was rushed to Mt. Elgon Sub-County Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the couple arrived at the hospital with the toddler at around 6pm on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

However, the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations established that the minor had sustained multiple injuries across her body, raising suspicions that she had been subjected to a brutal assault.

Police subsequently arrested both parents, who are being held in custody pending their arraignment in court.

The child’s body was transferred to Kimilili Delight Funeral Home mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mt. Elgon are handling the case as investigations continue.

Elsewhere, a security guard was arrested in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man whose body was found at a construction site along Nyakinyua Road in Riruta, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Idris Shisha Mohamed, was allegedly among three men who stormed the construction site at around 12.35am on Friday, November 6, 2026, in an attempted theft.

According to police, the site’s clerk reported that the intruders were confronted by the security guard who managed to apprehend one of them.

The guard allegedly claimed that Mohamed hit a wall and fell while attempting to escape.

However, police officers who visited the scene alongside detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Dagoretti found the deceased’s body lying on the floor with visible injuries.

The body had injuries around the mouth, bruises on the right hand and signs suggesting that the deceased had been tied with a rope and assaulted using a blunt object.

Following the discovery, police arrested the security guard, who was placed in custody pending further investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mohamed’s death.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Dagoretti processed and documented the scene as detectives commenced investigations.

Police are expected to establish what transpired at the construction site and determine the circumstances that led to the man’s death.