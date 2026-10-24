Prof. Collins Odote Oloo Reappointed to Lead CLE for Three More Years

President William Ruto has reappointed Prof. Collins Odote Oloo as the non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for another three years.

The reappointment was announced through a Gazette notice dated October 23, 2026. His new term took effect on the same date.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (5) (a) of the Legal Education Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint Prof. Collins Odote Oloo as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of Legal Education, for a period of three years, with effect from October 23, 2026,” the notice reads.

CLE congratulated Prof. Odote on his reappointment, citing progress made during his previous term.

“During his previous tenure, CLE made significant milestones in implementing its Strategic Plan 2023–2027, advancing regulatory reforms, strengthening quality assurance in legal education and training, and enhancing the administration of the Advocates Training Programme (ATP) Examination,” the Council said.

Among the key milestones were the development of the Draft Legal Education (Licensing and Quality Assurance) Regulations, 2026, and the Draft Legal Education (Advocates Training Programme) Regulations, 2026.

The Council handed over the draft regulations to the Attorney-General to advance reforms in the legal education and training sector.

CLE said Prof. Odote’s reappointment would provide an opportunity to build on the progress made during his previous term.

“His reappointment provides an opportunity to build on these institutional milestones, strengthen governance and stakeholder collaboration, and advance reforms aimed at enhancing the quality and standards of legal education and training in Kenya,” the Council said.

Prof. Odote is an associate dean at the University of Nairobi’s Faculty of Law, where he contributes to academic leadership, legal scholarship and the advancement of legal education in Kenya.

The University of Nairobi also congratulated him on his reappointment, noting his role in institutional governance, regulatory reforms and quality assurance.

“His reappointment recognises the importance of sustained leadership in strengthening legal education and professional training. During his previous term, he provided strategic leadership in institutional governance, regulatory reforms and quality assurance, including the implementation of the CLE Strategic Plan 2023–2027 and progress on reforms aimed at enhancing the quality of legal education and training in Kenya,” the university said.