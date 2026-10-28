Ruto to Make Announcement on Raila Odinga International Stadium

President William Ruto is expected to make a major announcement concerning the Raila Odinga International Stadium, formerly known as Talanta Sports City Stadium, on Wednesday evening.

In a press alert, Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam said the President would deliver a recorded announcement at 6pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya, will deliver a recorded announcement this evening, Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at 6:00 PM (EAT),” Talam said.

The announcement will be streamed simultaneously on the President’s official YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok platforms.

Members of the media and the public have been invited to follow the announcement through the platforms.

The announcement comes as construction continues on the 60,000-capacity multi-purpose stadium in Nairobi, which is being developed as a flagship venue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It remains unclear whether the President will address the stadium’s official opening, its renaming or reports of a friendly match involving European clubs on opening day.

The government has not disclosed further details about the announcement ahead of the scheduled broadcast.