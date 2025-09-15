Salah scores stoppage-time penalty as Liverpool inch to win at Burnley

Liverpool staged another dramatic late show as Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time penalty maintained their flawless start to the Premier League season and broke the hearts of battling Burnley.

Burnley looked to have frustrated the champions until substitute Hannibal handled Jeremie Frimpong’s cross deep into five minutes of additional time, allowing Salah to blast home the spot-kick in front of Liverpool’s elated travelling fans.

Salah’s winner came just as Burnley were within touching distance of being the first team to take points off Liverpool this season.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot left new £125m British record signing Alexander Isak out of his squad while he continues to build up the former Newcastle United striker’s fitness, but the Reds then ran into a claret wall of defiance.

Burnley barely troubled Liverpool’s defence and had to dig deep to stay level for so long. Home keeper Martin Dubravka saved superbly from Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half and substitute Federico Chiesa headed wide seconds after coming on.

Burnley were reduced to 10 men for the last six minutes when Lesley Ugochukwu received a second yellow card from referee Michael Oliver for a foul on Florian Wirtz, having earlier been booked for a challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool kept pushing and got their reward, which means they have won each of their Premier League games with goals inside the last 10 minutes, including winners in added time at Newcastle United and here at Burnley.

Burnley, meanwhile, have lost twice to stoppage-time spot-kicks after suffering a similar fate at Manchester United.

Liverpool’s strong start to the Premier League season has been built on late winners and here was another, Burnley having been seconds away from what would have been a superb result.

The champions scored in the 88th minute and then in the fourth minute of stoppage time to beat Bournemouth in their opening game at Anfield. Teenager Rio Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner at Newcastle United.

Szoboszlai’s decisive free-kick against Arsenal came seven minutes from time, while Salah did the trick at Turf Moor.

It reflects the fact that Liverpool have not been at their best, despite recording four straight wins, but also illustrates the steel that runs through this side along with the skill.

And there is also the psychological impact of Liverpool’s relentless approach, perhaps resulting in Hannibal’s needless handball that took away a precious point from Burnley.

Liverpool can now start their Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday on the back of another domestic victory, with Slot revealing Isak will be involved against the Spanish side.

Scott Parker’s most painful brush with Liverpool ended in a 9-0 defeat at Anfield when he was Bournemouth manager in August 2022, resulting in his sacking days later.

This was almost complete redemption for Parker, as his Burnley side defended magnificently and with superb organisation until Hannibal’s reckless moment undermined the efforts.

Parker was the picture of agony in his technical area, as he was at Old Trafford when Bruno Fernandes’ injury-time penalty allowed Manchester United to snatch victory in Burnley’s previous league game.

Parker can take huge encouragement from both performances, however, as Burnley kept Liverpool at arm’s length until tired legs and tired minds took over in the closing stages.

Kyle Walker showed why his vast experience will be vital to their fight to stay in the Premier League and Maxime Esteve was superb in central defence.

Parker and his players will feel bitter pain – but when that subsides there can also be pride.

