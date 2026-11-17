Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hit back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of hypocrisy and alleging that he was among those who contributed to his political troubles and impeachment.

Sonko told Gachagua to stop dragging him into his political affairs, dismissing suggestions that he was being used to advance President William Ruto’s political interests.

Sonko questioned why Gachagua would describe him as a mole while he had continued attending court proceedings for seven years over what he maintains was a politically motivated case.

“If I am a mole, what am I doing in court to date, seven years down the line? I have been attending court faithfully, yet you know the truth that I was framed,” Sonko said.

He claimed that his troubles were partly linked to his association with Gachagua and President Ruto, accusing them of having promised him government positions before allegedly abandoning him.

The former governor further accused Gachagua of hypocrisy, alleging that he had previously benefited from questionable dealings involving the judiciary and that individuals facing serious criminal charges had been released.

Sonko also said he believed God would continue to protect him and provide justice for the people he has supported over the years, including orphans, widows and the sick.

He drew parallels between his impeachment and Gachagua’s removal from office, arguing that while both had been impeached, his own removal was unlawful.

“You have never had peace and you will never have peace for the rest of your lives because of the wrongs you did to me and continue to do to me, and the wrongs you are doing to ordinary Kenyans. What goes around comes around,” he said.

Sonko’s response comes after Gachagua accused him and Parliamentary Service Commission Chairman Johnson Muthama of allegedly being used by President Ruto to mislead Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his political future.

Speaking at the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) headquarters on Monday, November 16, Gachagua dismissed Sonko’s suggestion that Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto’s camp as his running mate if he failed to secure the united opposition’s presidential ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua alleged that the proposal was sponsored by Ruto, claiming Sonko and Muthama were being used to push the narrative that Kalonzo would support the President’s re-election bid if he was not selected as the opposition’s flag bearer.

He also praised Kalonzo for distancing himself from the remarks, insisting that the Wiper leader was capable of communicating his political position without intermediaries.