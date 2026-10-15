Three way scramble for second as Swamis bask in glory

After a long, patient wait, Swamibapa A’s drought-breaking NCCA 50-Overs Super League title victory was finally sealed – a story of patience, grit and pure class.

The Champions, Swamibapa A are on unassailable 52 points from 15 matches, with 13 wins and just two losses, boasting a healthy Net Run Rate of 1.299.

Their coronation was confirmed in emphatic fashion last Sunday at SCLP Samaj, where they chased down SCLPS YL A’s 282/7 with 284 for 3 in just 42.1 overs to win by 7 wickets.

It was a title built on fearless batting and relentless bowling that never let rivals breath. With one match still to play, the champions will now be eyeing a perfect farewell.

A final win will take them to an imposing 56-point tally to close a dominant season.

But if the title race is over, the battle for respectability is just beginning.

Attention now shifts to a nail-biting, energy-sapping final phase that will stretch into the Mashujaa Day holiday on October 20, with three proud clubs still in contention for second place.

Kanbis A Team currently occupy second spot on 40 points from 14 matches, with 10 wins and 4 losses, and crucially hold the best Net Run Rate in the division at 1.534. Level on points with them is Ruaraka A Team, also on 40 points but from 15 matches, with an NRR of 0.969.

Ruaraka kept themselves alive last weekend with a hard-fought 38-run win over Stray Lions A at Peponi School – defending 176 by bowling out Stray Lions out for just 138 runs.

Lurking just behind them are Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team on 36 points from 14 matches, with an NRR of 0.202.

Sir Ali are coming off a gut-wrenching 1-wicket defeat to Kanbis A at Eastleigh Ground last Sunday, where they posted 209 all out in 40.2 overs only for Kanbis to scrape home with 210 for 9 in 38.5 overs.

The permutations are stark. Kanbis and Sir Ali both have two matches to go, while Ruaraka have completed their 15 fixtures. Sir Ali must win both their remaining matches if they harbor any real hopes of finishing second.

For Kanbis, the equation is even simpler – a win this Sunday and they can all but seal second position and end a consistent season in a respectable spot.

The final stretch of the NCCA League serves a decisive weekend, with newly crowned Super Division champions Swamibapa A enjoying a bye this Sunday.

On Sunday, October 18, focus will be on the battle for second. In the Super Division, Sikh Union A host Ruaraka A at Sikh Union, Kanbis A face SCLPS YL A at Eastleigh, Nairobi Gymkhana A take on Ngara SC A at Gymkhana, and Sir Ali A meet Stray Lions A at Sir Ali.

In Division One, unbeaten champions SCLPS YL B host Kanbis B at SCLPS, Ruaraka B play Nairobi Gymkhana B at Ruaraka, Ngara SC B face Sir Ali B at Ngara.

Action resumes on Mashujaa Day, Tuesday October 20 when Swamibapa A wrap up their championship season against Sikh Union A at Jamhuri. Other Super Division fixtures pit SCLPS YL A against Nairobi Gymkhana A, and Stray Lions A against Kanbis A.

Kenya is hosting the ICC World Challenge League Round 3 in Nairobi and chances are some of the teams will miss their star players for the final fixtures as Kenya prepares for the tournament that kicks off on Wednesday October 21, 2026 with Kenya facing Denmark at Nairobi Gymkhana from 9 a.m.

Dhiren Gondaria is expected to lead the side fresh from their success in Rwanda to face Denmark, PNG, Jersey, Kuwait and Qatar. The matches are scheduled to be played at Nairobi Gymkhana and Ruaraka Sports Clun from October 21 to 31 2026.

Individual brilliance has also lit up the league. The runs charts make for fascinating reading. Sir Ali’s Faraz Ahmad leads the leaderboard with a staggering 935 runs from 14 innings at an average of 66.79 and a strike rate of 147.24.

He is closely followed by Ruaraka’ s prolific pair – Satyalaksha Jain with 887 runs and Omkar Ghule with 849 runs. Champions Swamibapa are represented by Onkar Haresh Jadhav in fourth with 837 runs at 83.70, and Dhwanil Patel in tenth with 626 runs.

Elsewhere last weekend, Nairobi Gymkhana A Team sent a warning with a massive 146-run demolition of Sikh Union A Team at Nairobi Gymkhana – piling up 321 for 6 in 50 overs before bowling Sikh Union out for 175 in 38.5 overs. Gymkhana’s Mohit Jhawa, who last weekend smacked a cool 125 off 103 balls, will be the man to watch when Gymkhana A host Ngara A.

In Division One, there is already a champion, but no less hunger. Newly crowned unbeaten champions SCLPS YL B host Kanbis B this weekend as they chase a perfect, invincible season for the second year in a row.

SCLPS YL B have been flawless so far – unbeaten in 14 matches – and will be keen to finish on a high to make up for the struggles of their A team in the Super Division.

It has been a season to forget for SCLPS YL A, who have lost 9 from 13 matches, won three and tied one, including a six-match losing streak. One of their rare highlights came on August 16 when they beat Kanbis by 2 wickets.

FIXTURES:

Sunday, 18th October 2026

SUPER DIVISION:

Sikh Union A vs Ruaraka A (Sikh Union)

Kanbis A vs SCLPS YL A (Eastleigh)

Nrb Gymkhana A vs Ngara SC A (Nrb Gymkhana)

Sir Ali A vs Stray Lions A (Sir Ali).

Swamibapa A – Bye.

DIVISION ONE:

SCLPS YL B vs Kanbis B (SCLPS)

Ruaraka B vs Nrb Gymkhana B (Ruaraka)

Ngara SC B vs Sir Ali B (Ngara)

Tuesday, 20th October – Mashujaa Day

SUPER DIVISION:

SCLPS YL A vs Nairobi Gymkhana A (SCLPS)

Swamibapa A vs Sikh Union A (Jamhuri)

Stray Lions A vs Kanbis A (Peponi)

DIVISION ONE:

Sikh Union B vs Kanbis B (Sikh Union)

Kongonis A vs SCLPS YL B (Nairobi Club)

Nrb Gymkhana B vs Obuya Academy A (Nrb Gymkhana)

Swamibapa B vs Legends CC A (TBC).