US Condemns Police Crackdown On Anti-Femicide Protesters In Nairobi

The U.S. Embassy in Kenya has raised concerns over a police crackdown on protesters in Nairobi, where officers used teargas and made arrests during a demonstration marking the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism against Femicide on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the Embassy criticized the actions of law enforcement, describing them as “regrettable and concerning.”

“Regrettable and concerning to see police action against Kenyans exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and protest peacefully. On the International Human Rights Day, the United States supports efforts to end femicide and protect the human rights of all people,” the statement read.

The protest, held in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), turned chaotic when police dispersed demonstrators with teargas.

At least five protesters were arrested, including Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton, who was forced into a police Land Cruiser by plainclothes officers.

The crackdown has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups, including Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Human Is My ID Alliance, and the End Femicide KE Movement. These organizations termed the arrests unjustifiable and called for the immediate release of those detained without charges.

In a joint statement, the groups also demanded an independent investigation into the police violence and unlawful arrests, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

“We stand in solidarity with the brave individuals who marched today, despite the violence they faced,” the statement read. “Their actions reflect a call to uphold human rights and take immediate steps to end femicide and police brutality.”

The protest highlighted the growing concern over femicide, the gender-based killing of women, in Kenya. President William Ruto recently condemned the rise in such cases and allocated Sh500 million to address the issue. He urged citizens to report incidents of violence against women, emphasizing the need for vigilance and collective action.