AFC Leopards Suspend Three Senior Players For Participating In Unsanctioned Matches

Twelve-time league champions AFC Leopards have suspended three key players for two weeks without pay for breaching their contracts by participating in unsanctioned football activities.

The affected players are assistant captain Victor Omune, experienced center-back Kennedy Owino, and versatile player Julius Masaba.

The club took disciplinary action after the trio was pictured over the weekend playing in amateur matches in Nairobi, which were not authorized by the club.

In a statement, AFC Leopards announced the suspension: “AFC Leopards has suspended Victor Omune, Kennedy Owino, and Julius Masaba with immediate effect for two weeks and without pay for breach of contract. The three were involved in an unsanctioned match in October without the knowledge of the club.”

As a result, Omune, Owino, and Masaba will miss club duties, including Sunday’s match against Ulinzi Stars in Meru. However, they will be eligible for selection for the highly anticipated Mashemeji Derby on November 24.

The incident has not only affected AFC Leopards but also other top-flight clubs. Gor Mahia and Mathare United players were also caught participating in similar amateur matches. Gor Mahia’s vice chairman, Francis Wasuna, stated that players involved would face disciplinary measures based on recommendations from head coach Leonardo Neiva. Mathare United has already suspended four players: Kevin Kimani, Brian Ouru, Elli Asieche, and Erickson Mulu.

The absence of Omune, who has been a pivotal figure for Leopards since rejoining last year, is a significant blow to head coach Tomas Trucha. Owino, a strong presence in defense since his transfer from Posta Rangers, and Masaba, who joined from Kariobangi Sharks, will also be missed despite the latter’s struggle to secure a regular spot in the team.