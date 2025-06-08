Folding paper serviettes is an easy and thoughtful way to add style to any meal. Whether you’re setting the table for a family dinner, a birthday party, or a formal event, a neatly folded serviette can make a big impression. With just a few simple folds, you can turn an ordinary serviette into a beautiful table accent. Here is how to fold paper serviettes.

Start with a Clean, Square Serviette

Choose a paper serviette that is square-shaped, firm, and clean. The size should be suitable for your table setting. Larger serviettes are ideal for more detailed designs, while smaller ones work well for quick and simple folds.

Try the Rectangle Fold

This is the easiest and most common fold. Place the serviette flat on the table. Fold it in half vertically, then fold it again horizontally. You’ll end up with a neat rectangle that can be placed under cutlery or across a plate.

Make a Triangle Fold

Place the serviette with one corner facing you like a diamond. Fold the bottom corner up to meet the top, forming a triangle. You can stand the triangle upright or place it flat in the center of a plate. This simple fold adds elegance without much effort.

Create a Pocket Fold

Lay the serviette flat and fold it in half horizontally. Fold the top layer diagonally down to form a triangle, then fold the sides inward to shape a narrow rectangle. Flip it over, and you’ll have a stylish pocket where you can insert cutlery, a small flower, or a name card.

Fold a Fan Shape

Unfold the serviette fully and fold it back and forth in pleats like an accordion. Once done, fold it in half and let the ends fan out. This is perfect for parties or decorative table settings. You can place the fan in a glass or stand it up on a plate.

Practice for Clean Results

Paper serviettes are delicate, so handle them gently. Press each fold firmly to hold the shape. If your first try doesn’t come out right, simply unfold and try again. The more you practice, the better your folds will look.

