Knowing how to install Microsoft Office for free can help you access essential applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint without paying for a subscription. Whether you are a student, job seeker or business owner, there are several ways to use Microsoft Office legally without spending money. You can access free online versions, check whether your school provides a licence or use Microsoft’s available free offers.

One of the easiest ways to use Microsoft Office for free is through Microsoft 365 on the web. You do not need to install the full desktop applications.

Follow these instructions:

Open Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on your laptop.

Visit https://www.microsoft365.com.

Click Sign In.

Log in using your Microsoft account or create a free account.

Select Word, Excel or PowerPoint.

Start creating and editing your documents.

The online versions allow you to work on documents through your browser and save files to OneDrive.

Download Free Microsoft Office Applications

Microsoft provides free mobile versions of its Office applications.

To access them:

Open Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on iPhone.

Search for Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint.

Select the official Microsoft application.

Tap Install or Get.

Open the application after installation.

Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Some features may require a Microsoft 365 subscription, depending on the device and application.

Check Whether Your School Offers Free Microsoft Office

Students may qualify for free Microsoft 365 Education through participating schools and universities.

Here is how to check:

Open the Microsoft Education website.

Look for the Microsoft 365 Education offer.

Enter your school email address.

Follow the verification instructions.

If eligible, follow the instructions to access the available applications.

Your institution must participate in the programme for you to qualify.

Check for a Free Microsoft 365 Trial

Microsoft sometimes offers eligible users a free trial of Microsoft 365.

To check:

Visit the official Microsoft 365 website.

Review the available subscription plans.

Check whether a free trial is offered in your country.

Read the trial terms and billing conditions.

Follow the registration instructions if you qualify.

Remember that a trial may automatically become a paid subscription unless you cancel before the renewal date.

Install Microsoft Office Using an Existing Licence

If your laptop previously came with a Microsoft Office licence or you already purchased one, you may be able to reinstall it without paying again.

Visit https://account.microsoft.com/services.

Sign in using the Microsoft account associated with your licence.

Check your available Office products.

Select Install if the licence is available.

Download and run the installation file.

Follow the instructions to complete installation.

Open Word or Excel and activate Office using the associated account.

Use Free Alternatives to Microsoft Office

If you cannot access a free Microsoft Office licence, you can use other office applications.

LibreOffice: Provides free word processing, spreadsheets and presentation tools.

Google Docs: Allows you to create and edit documents online.

Google Sheets: Provides spreadsheet features similar to Excel.

Google Slides: Allows you to create presentations.

These alternatives can help you complete school assignments, business documents and everyday office tasks.

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