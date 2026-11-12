Knowing how to install Windows 11 on an HP laptop can help you upgrade from an older Windows version, replace a damaged operating system or give your computer a fresh start. You can install Windows 11 through Windows Update or by creating a bootable USB drive. Before starting, check whether your HP laptop meets the Windows 11 system requirements and back up your important files to avoid losing your data.

Before installing Windows 11, confirm that your HP laptop meets the minimum requirements.

These include:

A compatible 64-bit processor.

At least 4GB of RAM.

At least 64GB of available storage.

UEFI firmware with Secure Boot capability.

TPM version 2.0.

A graphics card compatible with DirectX 12.

A display of at least 720p resolution.

You can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check application to determine whether your laptop is compatible.

Back Up Your Important Files

Installing Windows 11 can affect files stored on your computer, especially if you choose a clean installation.

Before proceeding:

Copy important documents to an external hard drive.

Save pictures and videos to cloud storage.

Back up files stored on your desktop.

Keep your Windows product key or licence information if applicable.

Make sure your laptop is connected to a reliable power source.

Download Windows 11 from Microsoft

You need the official Windows 11 installation files.

Follow these instructions:

Open Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

Visit Microsoft’s official Windows 11 download page.

Find the Windows 11 installation media section.

Download the Media Creation Tool.

Save the file on your HP laptop.

Open the downloaded tool.

Use Microsoft’s official website rather than downloading Windows installation files from unfamiliar websites.

Create a Bootable Windows 11 USB Drive

A bootable USB drive allows you to install Windows 11 even when the existing operating system is damaged.

You will need a USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage.

Insert the USB drive into your HP laptop.

Open the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool.

Accept the licence terms.

Select Create installation media for another PC.

Choose your preferred language and Windows edition.

Select USB flash drive.

Choose your USB device.

Allow the tool to download and prepare the installation files.

Important: Creating the bootable USB will erase existing files on that flash drive.

Boot Your HP Laptop from the USB Drive

After preparing the USB drive, restart your laptop and access the HP Startup Menu.

Follow these steps:

Insert the bootable USB drive.

Shut down your HP laptop.

Press the power button.

Immediately press the Esc key repeatedly.

When the Startup Menu appears, press F9 for Boot Device Options.

Select your USB flash drive.

Press Enter.

Your laptop should now start the Windows 11 installation process.

Install Windows 11

Once the Windows Setup screen appears, follow these instructions:

Select your preferred language.

Choose your time and keyboard settings.

Click Next.

Select Install Windows 11.

Enter your product key if requested, or select I don’t have a product key if you have a valid digital licence.

Select the appropriate Windows edition.

Accept the licence terms.

Choose the installation type.

For a fresh installation, select the custom installation option. Be careful when selecting partitions because formatting or deleting them can permanently remove stored information.

Complete the Windows 11 Setup

After installation, your HP laptop will restart.

Complete the remaining setup:

Select your country or region.

Choose your keyboard layout.

Connect to Wi-Fi.

Sign in with your Microsoft account when prompted.

Configure your privacy settings.

Create or configure your user account.

Wait for Windows 11 to finish preparing your desktop.

Install HP Drivers and Windows Updates

After installing Windows 11, make sure your laptop has the correct drivers.

Open Settings.

Select Windows Update.

Click Check for updates.

Install available updates.

Restart your laptop if required.

Visit HP’s official support website to download any missing drivers for your specific laptop model.

Check that your Wi-Fi, sound, graphics, keyboard and touchpad are working properly.

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