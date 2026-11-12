Knowing how to install Windows 11 on an HP laptop can help you upgrade from an older Windows version, replace a damaged operating system or give your computer a fresh start. You can install Windows 11 through Windows Update or by creating a bootable USB drive. Before starting, check whether your HP laptop meets the Windows 11 system requirements and back up your important files to avoid losing your data.
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Check Whether Your HP Laptop Supports Windows 11
Before installing Windows 11, confirm that your HP laptop meets the minimum requirements.
These include:
- A compatible 64-bit processor.
- At least 4GB of RAM.
- At least 64GB of available storage.
- UEFI firmware with Secure Boot capability.
- TPM version 2.0.
- A graphics card compatible with DirectX 12.
- A display of at least 720p resolution.
You can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check application to determine whether your laptop is compatible.
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Back Up Your Important Files
Installing Windows 11 can affect files stored on your computer, especially if you choose a clean installation.
Before proceeding:
- Copy important documents to an external hard drive.
- Save pictures and videos to cloud storage.
- Back up files stored on your desktop.
- Keep your Windows product key or licence information if applicable.
- Make sure your laptop is connected to a reliable power source.
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Download Windows 11 from Microsoft
You need the official Windows 11 installation files.
Follow these instructions:
- Open Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
- Visit Microsoft’s official Windows 11 download page.
- Find the Windows 11 installation media section.
- Download the Media Creation Tool.
- Save the file on your HP laptop.
- Open the downloaded tool.
Use Microsoft’s official website rather than downloading Windows installation files from unfamiliar websites.
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Create a Bootable Windows 11 USB Drive
A bootable USB drive allows you to install Windows 11 even when the existing operating system is damaged.
You will need a USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage.
- Insert the USB drive into your HP laptop.
- Open the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool.
- Accept the licence terms.
- Select Create installation media for another PC.
- Choose your preferred language and Windows edition.
- Select USB flash drive.
- Choose your USB device.
- Allow the tool to download and prepare the installation files.
Important: Creating the bootable USB will erase existing files on that flash drive.
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Boot Your HP Laptop from the USB Drive
After preparing the USB drive, restart your laptop and access the HP Startup Menu.
Follow these steps:
- Insert the bootable USB drive.
- Shut down your HP laptop.
- Press the power button.
- Immediately press the Esc key repeatedly.
- When the Startup Menu appears, press F9 for Boot Device Options.
- Select your USB flash drive.
- Press Enter.
Your laptop should now start the Windows 11 installation process.
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Install Windows 11
Once the Windows Setup screen appears, follow these instructions:
- Select your preferred language.
- Choose your time and keyboard settings.
- Click Next.
- Select Install Windows 11.
- Enter your product key if requested, or select I don’t have a product key if you have a valid digital licence.
- Select the appropriate Windows edition.
- Accept the licence terms.
- Choose the installation type.
For a fresh installation, select the custom installation option. Be careful when selecting partitions because formatting or deleting them can permanently remove stored information.
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Complete the Windows 11 Setup
After installation, your HP laptop will restart.
Complete the remaining setup:
- Select your country or region.
- Choose your keyboard layout.
- Connect to Wi-Fi.
- Sign in with your Microsoft account when prompted.
- Configure your privacy settings.
- Create or configure your user account.
- Wait for Windows 11 to finish preparing your desktop.
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Install HP Drivers and Windows Updates
After installing Windows 11, make sure your laptop has the correct drivers.
- Open Settings.
- Select Windows Update.
- Click Check for updates.
- Install available updates.
- Restart your laptop if required.
- Visit HP’s official support website to download any missing drivers for your specific laptop model.
Check that your Wi-Fi, sound, graphics, keyboard and touchpad are working properly.
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