Knowing how to install WhatsApp on a laptop allows you to send messages, make calls and share files using a bigger screen. WhatsApp provides a desktop application for Windows and macOS, making it possible to use your account without constantly checking your phone. You can install WhatsApp directly from the Microsoft Store or its official website and connect it to your existing account.

Before installing WhatsApp, make sure your laptop meets the basic requirements.

A Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop with a supported version of the operating system.

A compatible macOS computer if you are using a Mac.

A stable internet connection.

Enough storage space for the application.

An active WhatsApp account on your phone.

Download WhatsApp from Microsoft Store

If you are using Windows, the Microsoft Store provides an easy way to download WhatsApp.

Follow these instructions:

Switch on your laptop.

Connect to the internet.

Click the Start button.

Search for Microsoft Store.

Open the Microsoft Store application.

Type WhatsApp in the search bar.

Select the official WhatsApp application.

Click Get or Install.

Wait for the download and installation to finish.

Install WhatsApp from the Official Website

You can also download WhatsApp directly from its official website.

Here is how:

Open Google Chrome or another browser.

Visit https://www.whatsapp.com/download.

Select the Windows download option.

Wait for the installation process to begin.

Follow the instructions displayed on your screen.

Open WhatsApp after installation.

For Mac users, select the macOS download option if your device is supported.

Open WhatsApp on Your Laptop

After installation, launch WhatsApp from your laptop.

Click the Start menu.

Search for WhatsApp.

Click the application to open it.

Wait for the QR code to appear.

Keep the WhatsApp window open.

You will need to connect your phone to access your existing account.

Link Your WhatsApp Account to Your Laptop

To use WhatsApp on your laptop, link it to your phone.

Follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

On Android, tap the three-dot menu.

On iPhone, open Settings.

Select Linked Devices.

Tap Link a Device.

Unlock your phone if requested.

Scan the QR code displayed on your laptop.

Your WhatsApp account will now be connected to your computer. You can send messages, receive notifications and share files from your laptop.

Install WhatsApp Without Downloading an Application

If you do not want to install the desktop application, you can use WhatsApp Web.

Open your laptop’s browser.

Visit https://web.whatsapp.com.

Wait for the QR code to appear.

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Select Linked Devices.

Tap Link a Device.

Scan the QR code using your phone.

WhatsApp will open directly in your browser.

Also Read: How to Refresh DStv After Payment