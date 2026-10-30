Learning how to read financial statements of a company is essential for investors, business owners, managers, and anyone interested in understanding how a business performs financially. Financial statements provide important information about a company’s income, expenses, assets, liabilities, cash flow, and profitability. By understanding these reports, you can assess whether a company is financially healthy, identify potential risks, and make informed business or investment decisions.

Most companies prepare three important financial statements that provide different information about their financial performance.

Income statement: Shows the company’s revenue, expenses, and profit or loss over a specific period.

Shows the company’s revenue, expenses, and profit or loss over a specific period. Balance sheet: Shows what the company owns, what it owes, and the value belonging to shareholders at a particular date.

Shows what the company owns, what it owes, and the value belonging to shareholders at a particular date. Cash flow statement: Shows how money enters and leaves the business through operating, investing, and financing activities.

Reading these three statements together gives you a clearer picture of the company’s financial position.

Read the Income Statement

The income statement helps you determine whether a company is making money or operating at a loss.

Pay attention to the following figures:

Revenue: The total money earned from selling products or providing services.

Cost of sales: The direct costs involved in producing goods or delivering services.

Gross profit: Revenue minus the cost of sales.

Operating expenses: Costs such as salaries, rent, marketing, and administration.

Operating profit: Profit generated from the company’s main business activities.

Net profit: The amount remaining after expenses, interest, and taxes.

Compare revenue and profit across several years to determine whether the business is growing or experiencing financial difficulties.

Examine the Balance Sheet

The balance sheet provides a snapshot of a company’s financial position at a particular date.

It contains three main components:

Assets: Resources owned by the company, including cash, buildings, equipment, and inventory.

Liabilities: Amounts the company owes, including loans, unpaid bills, and other obligations.

Shareholders’ equity: The value remaining for shareholders after liabilities are deducted from assets.

The basic accounting equation is:

Assets = Liabilities + Shareholders’ Equity.

Check whether the company has sufficient assets to meet its financial obligations.

Analyse the Cash Flow Statement

A profitable company can still experience financial difficulties if it does not have enough cash to pay its bills.

The cash flow statement has three sections:

Operating activities: Cash generated or used by normal business operations.

Investing activities: Money spent on or received from investments, equipment, and property.

Financing activities: Cash received from loans, share issues, repayments, and dividends.

Pay particular attention to operating cash flow. Consistently positive operating cash flow can indicate that the company’s core business generates cash.

Calculate Important Financial Ratios

Financial ratios help you evaluate a company’s performance and compare it with competitors.

Some useful ratios include:

Current ratio = Current assets ÷ Current liabilities. It measures the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations.

Net profit margin = Net profit ÷ Revenue × 100. It shows how much profit the company retains from its sales.

Debt-to-equity ratio = Total debt ÷ Shareholders’ equity. It helps assess how much the business relies on borrowing.

Return on equity = Net profit ÷ Average shareholders’ equity × 100. It measures how effectively the company uses shareholders’ funds.

Compare these ratios with previous years and similar companies rather than relying on one figure alone.

Compare Financial Performance Over Time

Do not rely on a single financial statement when evaluating a company. Review at least three to five years of financial information where available.

Look for trends such as:

Increasing or declining revenue.

Improving or falling profit margins.

Growing debt levels.

Changes in operating cash flow.

Increasing or decreasing shareholders’ equity.

Also read the notes accompanying the financial statements because they explain accounting policies, outstanding loans, significant transactions, and other important details.

Also Read: How to Read a Guitar Tab