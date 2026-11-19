Max Weinberg, born on April 13, 1951, in Newark, New Jersey, is an American drummer and television personality best known as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and as the bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s late-night television programs.

Nicknamed “Mighty Max” by Springsteen, he has been a core member of the E Street Band since 1974, contributing his powerful, precise style to decades of recordings and marathon live performances.

He is also the father of drummer Jay Weinberg.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Max was born to a Jewish family; his father, Bertram Weinberg, was an attorney, and his mother, Ruth Weinberg, was a high school physical education teacher.

He has three sisters named Patty, Nancy, and Abby.

The family lived in Newark and later in the nearby suburban New Jersey towns of South Orange and Maplewood.

Weinberg was exposed to music from a very young age through weekly visits to Broadway shows, which helped shape his early interest in rhythm and performance.

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Career

Weinberg began playing drums as a child and performed professionally at bar mitzvahs and other events while still young.

In 1974, while studying in college with plans to become a lawyer, he answered a newspaper advertisement and won the audition to join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

He became a mainstay of the group through its classic albums and tours until the band’s temporary dissolution in 1989.

After a period of other musical and business pursuits, he was hired in 1993 as bandleader of the Max Weinberg 7 for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, later moving with the show to The Tonight Show.

When Springsteen revived the E Street Band, Weinberg balanced both commitments for years and has continued performing with the group.

He has also led his own ensembles, including Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.

Accolades

As a member of the E Street Band, Weinberg was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

He has also been honored by the New Jersey Hall of Fame in the Performing Arts category.

His drumming is widely recognized as a defining element of Springsteen’s sound on landmark albums and tours, and his long run as a television bandleader further cemented his status as a versatile and highly respected musician.