A suspect arrested in Mowlem, Nairobi, with a loaded pistol has been linked to an armed robbery in Ruaka, Kiambu County, where a woman was robbed of her mobile phone at gunpoint.

The suspect allegedly fired a shot as he fled the scene after snatching the victim’s phone at a salon, leaving her shaken.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said forensic investigations led detectives to the suspect, who is believed to have acted alone during the robbery.

Detectives identified him as Brian Mbugua Ndung’u, alias Mwarabu, who was arrested by Buruburu detectives on November 8, 2026, in Mowlem.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a Canik pistol fitted with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Investigators later linked the firearm to the Ruaka robbery, prompting detectives from Kihara Police Station to seek a court order to detain the suspect for further investigations.

On November 10, 2026, detectives obtained a production order from the Kiambu Law Courts to facilitate investigations into the robbery.

On November 16, the court granted detectives seven days to hold the suspect as they pursued additional evidence and established whether the firearm had been used in other criminal incidents.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on November 23, 2026, and face charges of robbery with violence.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish the full extent of the suspect’s alleged criminal activities and determine whether the recovered pistol is linked to other robberies and shooting incidents.

The DCI said investigations were ongoing as officers sought to establish possible connections between the suspect and other reported crimes.