Sugar Ray Leonard Net Worth 2024

Sugar Ray Leonard, a retired professional boxer and motivational speaker, has a net worth of $120 million. Renowned as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Leonard earned world titles in five different weight divisions and was the first boxer to earn over $100 million in purses. His career, spanning 20 years, made a significant impact on the sport, especially during the era dominated by the “Fabulous Four” — Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler.

Sugar Ray Leonard Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth May 17, 1956 Place of Birth Wilmington, North Carolina Nationality American Profession Professional Boxer, Motivational Speaker

Early Life

Ray Charles Leonard was born on May 17, 1956, in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was raised alongside six siblings and moved with his family to Washington, D.C., when he was three years old. The family later settled in Palmer Park, Maryland, when Leonard was ten. Named after the famous singer Ray Charles, Leonard was a shy child who preferred reading comics and playing with his dog over socializing. He excelled academically and stayed out of trouble, a fact his mother often noted.

In his 2011 autobiography, Leonard revealed he was sexually abused as a child by two different men, one an Olympic trainer and the other a benefactor. He has since become an advocate for victims of child molestation, encouraging others to come forward and report their abuse.

Boxing Career

Leonard’s decision to turn professional came after the Olympics, driven by the need to support his first child. He trained with Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s former trainer, and made his professional debut in 1977 against Luis “The Bull” Vega. Leonard’s notable early fights included a bout against Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1978, and by 1979, he had won the NABF Welterweight Championship.

Major Paydays and Titles

Leonard’s first major title win came in 1979 when he defeated Wilfred Benitez for the WBC Welterweight Championship, earning $1 million. He defended his title successfully and garnered substantial purses, including $9 million for a fight against Roberto Duran. Leonard’s rematch with Duran that same year saw him earn $7 million after outboxing and taunting Duran into quitting.

Leonard continued to amass titles and defend them, earning $11 million against Thomas Hearns in a successful defense. However, a detached retina in 1982 forced Leonard to retire temporarily. He made a comeback in 1983 but retired again after a series of losses. Leonard’s 1986 comeback against Marvin Hagler earned him a minimum of $11 million and resulted in a controversial split-decision victory.

Also Read: What Is Steffi Graf’s Net Worth?

In 1988, Leonard won a guaranteed $10 million for fighting Donny Lalonde and defended his title against Thomas Hearns for $14 million. Leonard’s final match was in 1991 against Terry Norris, which he lost. In 1996, at the age of 40, Leonard fought Hector Camacho, suffering the first knockout of his career and subsequently retiring for good.

Personal Life

Leonard married his childhood sweetheart, Juanita Wilkinson, in 1980. The couple had two children before divorcing in 1990. During the divorce proceedings, it was revealed that Leonard had used alcohol and cocaine and had physically abused Wilkinson while intoxicated. Leonard admitted to these issues and explained that his substance abuse stemmed from missing the thrill of high-level competition.

In 1993, Leonard married Bernadette Robi. Their wedding was an elaborate event, with Leonard’s outdoor property converted into a flower garden with tens of thousands of flowers flown in from Holland.

Real Estate

In June 1993, Leonard purchased a home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, for $7 million, equivalent to about $14 million today. In July 2019, he listed the property for sale at $52 million. The estate spans two acres, with the main house covering nearly 17,000 square feet, and includes a guesthouse, tennis court, putting green, and swimming pool. The asking price was reduced to $45 million in October 2022 and further to $39.995 million in December 2023.

Media Appearances

Sugar Ray Leonard is the godfather of Khloe Kardashian and has appeared multiple times on the reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Sugar Ray Leonard Net Worth

Sugar Ray Leonard net worth is $120 million.