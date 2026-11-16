Three in court over Sh5.8 million fraud scheme

Three suspects have been charged in court over an alleged Sh5.8 million fraud scheme involving purported hotel reservations, travel arrangements and Dubai transit expenses.

Purvis Gaitho Maina, Davies Matasa Ochami and Agnes Seyian Mejooli appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Theresiah Nyangena, where they denied charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that the three conspired to defraud Zipporah Kemuma Nyaberi of Sh5.8 million by falsely claiming the money was needed to facilitate hotel accommodation bookings, travel arrangements and Dubai transit-related expenses for purported travelers destined for Kenya.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence was committed jointly with another person already before the court, on diverse dates between May 5 and July 8, 2025.

Each of the accused also faces a separate count of money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that they knowingly engaged in transactions involving suspected proceeds of crime by receiving portions of the money through their respective mobile phone numbers.

Maina is accused of receiving Sh101,780, Ochami Sh248,260, while Mejooli allegedly received Sh341,000.

The three were arrested on November 13, 2026, in Voi Town, Taita Taveta County, before being arraigned in court.

The court granted each accused person a bond of Sh2 million, with an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2026, for further directions.