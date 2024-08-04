What Is Daisy Ridley’s Net Worth?

Daisy Ridley Net Worth: Daisy Ridley is an English actress with a net worth of $9 million. She is best known for her portrayal of Rey in the “Star Wars” film franchise. Before landing this iconic role, Daisy was relatively unknown. After “Star Wars,” she initially struggled to continue her acting career but eventually found success in various other projects. Besides her film roles, Ridley has also made a name for herself as a voice actress.

Early Life

Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley was born on April 10, 1992, in Westminster, London, England. Raised in Maida Vale with her two sisters, Daisy’s family belonged to the landed gentry. Her great-uncle Arnold Ridley was an actor known for “Dad’s Army.” As a child, Daisy was captivated by the film “Matilda” and the Harry Potter series.

Ridley attended the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts on a scholarship. After graduating at 18, she studied classical civilization at the University of London but dropped out to pursue acting. She worked as a barmaid in London to support herself before returning to university years later to study social science.

Daisy Ridley Career

Ridley began her professional acting career with small television roles, appearing in series like “Youngers,” “Toast of London,” “Silent Witness,” “Mr. Selfridge,” and “Casualty.” She also acted in short films such as “Blue Season” and the third installment of “Lifesaver,” which was nominated for a BAFTA Award. Her proper film debut came with the independent horror movie “Scrawl,” which earned her several awards.

Star Wars

In 2014, Ridley’s career took a monumental turn when she was cast as Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The film, Disney’s first “Star Wars” venture after acquiring Lucasfilm, grossed over $2 billion and was the highest-earning film of 2015. Ridley’s performance was praised, earning her several awards, including an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Breakout Star.

Following “The Force Awakens,” Ridley produced and narrated the documentary “The Eagle Huntress” in 2016 and appeared on Barbra Streisand’s album “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.” In 2017, she starred in “Murder on the Orient Express,” which grossed over $352 million.

Ridley reprised her role as Rey in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019). “The Last Jedi” earned over $1.33 billion, but “The Rise of Skywalker,” while still profitable, was less commercially successful and received mixed reviews.

Post-Star Wars Career

After “Star Wars,” Ridley starred in “Ophelia,” a reimagining of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” and voiced Cottontail in the animated film “Peter Rabbit” (2018). Despite facing challenges in finding roles post-“Star Wars,” Ridley secured parts in “Chaos Walking,” the independent film “Daddio,” and various projects produced by Bad Robot. Netflix also announced she would star in several of their films, including “Super-Normal,” “The Lost Wife,” and the animated film “The Inventor.”

Personal Life

In 2017, Daisy Ridley began dating actor Tom Bateman after meeting on the set of “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Real Estate

Details about Daisy Ridley’s real estate holdings are not publicly known, but her successful career has undoubtedly provided her with substantial financial resources.

